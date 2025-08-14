Pupils at a Grantham school have achieved another set of remarkable results.

At The King’s School more than seven in every 10 grades was A* to B with all 11 Oxbridge candidates securing their places at the country’s most prestigious universities.

Pupils at The King's School in Grantham celebrate A-level results. Photo: Supplied

Nine of the pupils will be leaving to study medicine.

Nearly half of all exams taken by the 154 pupils at the Brook Street school resulted in A* and A grades – with more than 70% of papers achieving a B grade or higher.

An amazing 14 pupils – nearly 10 per cent of the entire year – achieved a clean sweep of A* and A grades - with six celebrating four A*s.

Pupils at The King's School in Grantham celebrate A-level results. Photo: Supplied

The overall pass rate accomplished at the school was 99.3% with 91% being grades C or higher.

Headteacher Simon Pickett said the results were a real cause for celebration.

Pupils at The King's School in Grantham celebrate A-level results. Photo: Supplied

“We’ve had an excellent set of results across the board this year. So many of our students have not only realised their potential but exceeded expectations,” he said.

“They should all be incredibly proud of themselves because I know the teaching staff are. It’s so exciting to see all our students leave the school to embark on the next chapter of their lives with their heads held high.

“I’m particularly delighted for all the parents and carers because I know the incredible commitment they have all shown to supporting the students.

“We wish them all the best with their future endeavours and look forward to seeing them achieve success in their exciting futures.”

The school, which can trace its roots back to 1329 and whose famous alumni include Sir Isaac Newton, was named the best school in the East Midlands in the Parent Power guide earlier this year.