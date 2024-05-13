Members of a social club celebrated its 100th anniversary at the weekend.

On Saturday (May 11) friends and members of Great Gonerby Social Club came together to celebrate 100 years since it opened.

“It was an absolutely great success,” said secretary Jodie Barker.

The Great Gonerby Social Club commitee.

She added: “Everyone was enjoying themselves and partying, it was the best of the best.

“It was well supported and I think it was the best thing the club has ever seen.

Great Gonerby Social Club celebrated 100 years since it opened.

“I don’t think there are many other clubs in the country that can say they got to 100 years.”

The Great Gonerby Social Club committee.

Great Gonerby Social Club celebrated 100 years since it opened.

DJ JC spinning on the decks.

DJ JC entertained guests.

Eba Sallah entertained guests.

Eba Sallah entertained guests.

The System performed for visitors.

An ABBA tribute band performed.

Visitors enjoyed performances from bands including The System and an ABBA tribute band.