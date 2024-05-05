An event will celebrate 100 years since a social club was founded.

On May 11, residents will come together to celebrate 100 years since Great Gonerby Social Club opened.

Alongside face painting, food and drink, three bands will be performing including The System, Planet Abba and Eba ‘the reggae man’ Sallah.

A Google Streetview of Great Gonerby Social Club

Andy Craig, a member of the social club, said: “We are marking this milestone in the club’ history by holding this special centenary event which is open to all.

“It’s an event so people who want to celebrate can come along and enjoy themselves.

Great Gonerby Social Club celebrates 100 years on Saturday, May 11.

“I’m hoping for a great party atmosphere.”

Preparations are underway for the 100 year celebrations.

The event is open to all to come along and begins at 3pm.