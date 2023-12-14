The countdown to Christmas has begun for members of the Grantham Disabled Children’s Society (GDCS).

On Sunday, December 10, the society booked out The Guildhall for an exclusive view at the pantomime performance of Aladdin,

Each child was given a light up toy from Clare Mendham, owner of Clares of Grantham, and James Merryweather.

Members were excited to see Aladdin be performed.

Darryl Blair, GDCS trustee, said: “I would like to thank everyone who came along and watched the performance.

“Clare - helps a lot of SEN Families whose children may struggle getting a haircut and is a great supporter of GDCS.

“A special thank you to Cinderella’s in Grantham who kindly provided the costumes.”

Anyone who would like to join or offer help to GDCS can contact them via their Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/GDCSinfo/.

Some members got even more into the festive spirit and dressed as elves.

They can also be found on Twitter @gdcs3.