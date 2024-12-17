A rural funding pot has allowed a village hall to have solar panels installed — which have decreased running costs to allow for more events.

Colston Bassett Village Hall has had solar panels installed, funded by the Rural England Prosperity Fund (REPF).

This is now helping to increase the number of events held at the venue, due to the reduction in electricity costs.

From left: Village hall chairman John Jennings, Rushcliffe Borough Council deputy leader and cabinet portfolio holder for business and growth Abby Brennan, village hall treasurer David Lambert and Rushcliffe Borough Council UKSPF and REPF project implementation officer Charlotte Gault.

Rushcliffe Borough Council allocated more than £10,000 of REPF funding to the solar panel project, matched with more than £4,000 from Colston Bassett Parish Council and the village hall’s own funds, to enable the village hall to save money with lower running costs.

Rushcliffe Borough Council deputy leader Abby Brennan (Con), who is cabinet portfolio holder for business and growth, said: “We’re pleased to support this project through REPF funding, helping to reduce the venue’s energy bills and in turn, enabling the hall to host more community events throughout the year such as their popular Christmas market and summer fete.

“The solar panels will help support the village hall’s sustainable future and aligns with our environmental commitment to become a carbon neutral authority by 2030.

“The village hall is an important asset in the heart of Colston Bassett and is setting a great example on reducing its carbon footprint for the community to follow.”

The solar panels installed by Ace Solar Ltd, based in Ruddington, are expected to save the equivalent of 0.9 tonnes CO2 in their first year.

With reduced running costs, the village hall committee can now deliver more community events, helping to bring people from rural areas together to socialise and participate in activities.

It has also helped to keep rates down for private venue hire, which is available for a range of occasions including wedding receptions, family gatherings, children’s parties, clubs, classes, meetings and more.

Village hall treasurer David Lambert added: “As a small community, the allocation of REPF funding was invaluable in allowing us to make this investment to address rising energy costs and install a green energy supply.

“This supported other initiatives we had taken to reduce our energy usage and thereby have greater control of our running costs. This has helped us plan for the future and support the role of the hall as a focal point for community activities.”