A council leader says he’s worried about the amount of solar farms in Lincolnshire after the announcement of big plans for another large one.

The Leoda solar farm, announced on Thursday (January 9) would occupy 2,400 acres of countryside near Leadenham.

It is the fifth proposed solar farm in North Kesteven to be deemed ‘nationally significant’ due to its size, meaning it will be determined by the Government, rather than the local council.

They could potentially cover tens of thousands of acres, although the companies behind them say there will be huge energy benefits.

Councillor Richard Wright (Con), leader of North Kesteven District Council, described the current planning process for the projects as ‘frustrating’.

“The council isn’t against solar, but we now have serious concerns about the cumulative impact,” he said.

“There’s a substantial amount of land being covered, which we haven’t agreed to.

“The current planning regime can be frustrating. The Secretary of State looks at these plans in isolation, and we can only make comments through the planning process.”

He also expressed concerns about the number of proposed Nationally Significant Infrastructure Projects (NSIP) being concentrated in the district.

“We’ve got all the solar farms, the battery storage systems, as well as the Lincolnshire Reservoir and new pylons.

“We aren’t necessarily opposed to all of these, but residents aren’t seeing an awful lot of benefits.”

Coun Wright said some proposals had created more anger from residents than others.

He said there was “genuine concern” about the size of the Springwell project near Metheringham, while the Beacon Fen project, near Heckington, wasn’t as controversial with residents.

“We see businesses circling the area. It’s disappointing they think this area is the place to put them all,” he said.

“Where it appears the council doesn’t say much, it’s not by choice. We don’t have the mechanism to do so.

“We are supportive of residents’ views and do all we can. The government needs a land use strategy to stop this accumulation happening.”

The renewable energy providers behind the projects say they will power thousands of homes and enable the UK to hit its Net Zero targets.

Alex Herbert, Head of Planning for the latest project, said “As the UK continues its transition towards renewable energy, projects like Leoda Solar Farm are vital.

“This project not only supports national goals for net zero emissions but also provides a significant opportunity to invest in our environment, health, and local communities.

“We are committed to working closely with stakeholders and residents over the coming months to develop a project that benefits both the region and the country as a whole.”

A six-week public consultation will begin on Thursday, January 23 for local community members and other interested parties, with another phase later in the year.

