Plans for a new solar farm near Grantham have been submitted.

PS Renewables has applied to South Kesteven District Council for permission to build a 24-megawatt farm southwest of Welby.

The solar farm will install up to 62,000 PV panels, along with associated infrastructure such as inverters, transformers, and electrical buildings.

A view looking towards the planned site from Church Lane, near Welby. | Image: Google Streetview

The main access point is from Church Lane to the east.

A new on-site track of approximately 600m in length will be constructed, along with improvements to existing access tracks totaling 2km.

The site comprises six fields, totalling 40.5ha.

The planned location and outline of the site.

Developers say the layout of the solar farm will be designed to optimise solar exposure while respecting site constraints and minimising visual impacts.

According to the assessment, the project is believed to have a positive impact on socio-economics in the wider area.

“The proposed development represents a total investment of around £15 million in isolation, a proportion of which will be spent in the local area, primarily on civil and electrical contractors.

“PS Renewables will encourage the contractor to use locally sourced materials and locally based contractors where possible to maximise the benefit to the local economy.”

Meanwhile, they add that the scale of the solar farm will be compatible with the size of the site and the surrounding landscape.

Measures will be taken to mitigate any potential visual impacts, such as screening with vegetation or terrain features, to ensure the project's scale is appropriate for its context.

Security measures will include a 2.5-metre tall deer fence around the site perimeter as well as CCTV surveillance and security lighting.

PS Renewables says it will maintain open communication with local residents and communities to encourage vigilance and reporting of any suspicious activity around the site.

If approved, the solar farm will have an operational lifetime of 40 years, after which the developer says it would be decommissioned.

Find out about planning applications that affect you at the Public Notice Portal. The application reference is S24/0360.

The application has already attracted a range of comments from local residents and stakeholders.

Objectors express concerns about the loss of productive farmland, visual impact on the rural landscape, and potential harm to wildlife habitats.

They highlight the importance of preserving agricultural land for food security and maintaining the character of the countryside.

Additionally, objections raise worries about the cumulative impact of multiple solar farm proposals in the area.

Jemma Meyer, of Main Street, Welby, said: “The installation of this 'farm' would remove perfectly good arable land, which I understand has been excellent land for growing crops for many many years.

“In times like these, growing local and sustainable products is of high importance, making our food that we eat have fewer miles involved in produce and reducing its carbon footprint.

Jacqueline Cowgill, also of Main Street, said: “The collective impact of these proposals could see Welby almost surrounded by solar farms with a loss of countryside and natural habitats being destroyed, disturbed, or displaced by the proposed solar farms.

“In short, the impact of solar farms would negatively alter the countryside around Welby dramatically and probably forever.”

