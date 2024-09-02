Plans to install solar panels at a leisure centre could save a council over £50,000 every year.

South Kesteven District Council has submitted two planning applications to install 574 solar PV panels and a 252.56kW solar PV system at the Meres Leisure Centre in Grantham.

Currently, the centre’s annual heating bill is £199,125.

The plans propose to install 574 solar panels, generating just under 200kW of energy. Photo: SKDC

If approved, the centre’s heating bills could come down by 26.37%, saving just over £52,500 down to £146,614.

For the solar panels' predicted lifetime, this could save SKDC £1,336,995.

Grantham's Meres Leisure Centre

The application comes after the centre was awarded over £4 million, including £3.5 million from the Swimming Pool Support Fund and just under £500,000 from SKDC, to try and reduce its carbon emissions by over 550 tonnes every year.

The solar panels are predicted to generate 199.80kW of power.

The proposed solar panels at the Meres Leisure Centre in Grantham. Photo: SKDC

Back in July, councillors praised the efficient energy upgrades as a “fantastic investment” and it showed SKDC’s “ongoing commitment to leisure in our district”.