A school has become the first to benefit from a £1 million green energy rollout.

Springwell Alternative Academy, in New Beacon Road, Grantham, now has a solar PV system installed over Easter by Geo Green Power.

The installation is the first of six planned across Wellspring Academy Trust’s schools, which aim to slash energy bills and embed sustainability into the curriculum.

Solar panels installed at school as part of £1m renewable energy scheme. Photo: Supplied

Once complete, the rollout will generate 341,650kWh, cut 85 tonnes of CO₂, and save £92,000 annually.

These savings will be reinvested into classroom resources and staff development.

“Energy costs directly affect our school budgets,” said Mark Marples, project manager.

“Investing in solar means we can channel savings into enriching the education we provide.

“More importantly, our commitment to sustainable practices offers students a real-world example of renewable energy in action, helping them understand the science behind solar power and the importance of sustainability.”

The trust is funding the solar project through a mix of school revenue and condition funding, ahead of the government’s £200 million Great British Energy initiative for public sector solar schemes.

Geo Green Power’s operations director Kitty Cunningham said the company was proud to support schools like Springwell.

“We’re excited to be part of Wellspring Academy Trust’s journey towards sustainable energy and can’t wait to return in the summer to complete the remaining installations,” she said.

“With projects like this, schools across the UK can lead the way in sustainable education, increasing students’ knowledge and making smart financial decisions for the future.”

More installations will follow this summer in Leeds and Collingham.