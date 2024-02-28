Pub-goers will be putting on their glad rags for a charity drag show to raise money for a hospice that helped a friend.

The Reindeer Inn, in London Road, Grantham, will be hosting the Reindeer Drag Showcase on Friday, April 5, at 7.30pm to raise money for St Barnabas Hospice.

The night is also in memory of Dennis Key, who was a regular customer at the pub for many years and was cared for at St Barnabas Hospice.

Dennis Key, who the night is in memory of.

Fifteen regular male customers, with no drag experience, have signed up to perform on the night.

The idea to hold a charity night was the idea of Emma-Jayne Barlow, who organises a charity night at the pub each year.

Get the latest news to your inbox by signing up for The Briefing

“It was one of my friends that said one of the blokes in the pub would look good in a dress, so I can’t take all of the credit for the idea,” said Emma.

Emma-Jayne Barlow (left) and landlady Lesley Green.

She added: “Dennis was so close to us all. He was one in a million and a true gentleman.

“I knew Dennis when I was a youngster and about seven of us used to come in here and watch football.

“Dennis taught us all of the football chants for the Euros and World Cup.

“I don’t think the hospice gets enough credit for what they do.

The Reindeer Inn, in London Road, will be hosting the Reindeer Drag Showcase on April 5.

“Palliative care is what they offer, but they also offer mental health services.

“It hits us all at some point of life. It is a great charity to raise money for.”

Landlady Lesley Green, who has been at the pub for over 20 years, said Dennis was a “regular customer for many years”.

The Reindeer Inn, in London Road.

On the night, there will be a raffle and also an auction to raise more money.

There is no charge on the door but people can donate on the night.

Emma is also appealing for more items from businesses for the auction.

Anyone who would like to donate a prize to the auction can contact Emma by email at emmabarlow505@gmail.com.