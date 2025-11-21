A salon has celebrated its second anniversary, marking two years of offering luxury beauty experiences to the town.

Crystal Beauty, based on Wharf Road, in Grantham, officially opened on November 11, 2023, and has grown steadily under the guidance of owner Krystyna Wasilewska.

To mark the milestone, Crystal Beauty hosted celebrations for clients and staff, reflecting on the support that has helped the business flourish.

Salon owner Krystyna Wasilewska thanked clients as Crystal Beauty marks second year. Photo: Supplied

“We are filled with gratitude for every client who has trusted us over the past two years,” Krystyna said.

“Your support allows us to continue creating positive and memorable experiences every day”

In addition to its existing services, which include facials, hydrafacials, aesthetic treatments, botox and nail services, the salon now offers birthday pamper parties for children.

New birthday pamper parties now available for young clients. Photo: Supplied

The events include fun and sparkle for all attendees.