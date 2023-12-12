Enterprising secondary age pupils at a special school are crafting and selling wooden Christmas trees in a bid to pay for new equipment.

Apple class at Sandon School – a Grantham Additional Needs Fellowship school – has launched its Apple Cart Creations venture in which children with severe learning difficulties and complex needs have created wooden trees and shelves.

The items – made from recycled materials in different sizes – are sold on and the funds raised will help to purchase kitchen units for the school’s life skills area.

Some of the wooden trees on offer with Apple Cart Designs.

The enterprise aims to match the school’s eco ambitions and curriculum.

Teaching assistant Lisa Kirby, leader of the project, said: “As an outstanding school we always make sure that pupils are prepared for life after Sandon with a focus on life skills and independence.

“This specific project focuses on sustainability, therefore we used recycled wood for all our Christmas products.

A shelf created under Apple Cart Designs.

“We are really grateful for all the local community support and beyond for buying our products.”

The items for sale include:

Wooden Christmas tree decorations - £1 (£2 extra if people wish to add lights)

Small wooden Christmas tree - £5.95

Large wooden Christmas tree - £7.95

Tray - £7.95

Small shelf - £2.95

Large shelf - £7.95

Headteacher Stela Plamenova said: “It has been fantastic as it teaches the children life skills and community understanding.

“It’s fantastic what [Lisa] has done. We have had massive community support and encouragement.

“It’s a wonderful idea and a lot of people have been involved in it.”

Anyone who is interested in purchasing anything from Apple Cart Creations can contact Sue at Sandon School by calling 01476 564994 or emailing enquiries@ganf-cit.co.uk.

Is your school doing something innovative to raise money? Share your stories in the comments below or email news@lincsonline.co.uk