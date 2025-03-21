A special service will take place to honour mothers and maternal figures who are no longer with us.

Grantham Crematorium will host the special remembrance service on Thursday, March 27, at 3.30pm.

To offer a space for reflection and support, Grantham Crematorium’s chapel will provide a serene setting where attendees can light a tea light in memory of a loved one.

Grantham Crematorium

This service is open to everyone, regardless of when they lost their mother figure.

The team at Grantham Crematorium hopes the event will offer a sense of connection, bringing people together to share memories and find comfort in a supportive environment.

Andrew Pughe-Jones, business leader at the crematorium, explained: “For many, Mother's Day is a time of joy and appreciation, but we understand it can also bring feelings of loss and longing.

“Our remembrance service is a way to bring people together, to share memories, and to find comfort in the presence of others who understand.

“We hope this service provides a moment of peace, reflection, and connection for all who need it.”

After the service, attendees are invited to stay for refreshments and further support. There is no need to register in advance, and all are welcome to join.

For more information, contact Grantham Crematorium at 01476 590905 or email grantham.crematorium@thecmg.co.uk.

Grantham Crematorium is part of Dignity, a network of crematoria across the UK, with similar remembrance services being held at other locations to support local communities this Mother’s Day.