People affected by dementia can access specialist support at a free face-to-face clinic.

Dementia UK’s Admiral Nurses will offer confidential guidance at the Grantham Nationwide branch on High Street on Wednesday, June 26.

The session is part of a wider programme across Lincolnshire supported by Nationwide’s Fairer Futures initiative, which addresses key social issues including dementia.

Ruby Guild, Admiral Nurse at Dementia UK. Photo: Supplied

Admiral Nurses will provide emotional and practical advice for anyone affected by dementia – including help with understanding symptoms, navigating a diagnosis and managing financial or legal concerns.

Ruby Guild, Admiral Nurse at Dementia UK, said: “We’re looking forward to returning to Lincolnshire.

“Nationwide branches offer a safe and private space for people to access specialist support for dementia.”

Dementia UK has also shared tips for discussing dementia with loved ones, including acting when someone shows signs of distress, explaining the benefits of an early diagnosis and offering support through the appointment process.

One person develops dementia every three minutes in the UK, and the condition remains the country’s leading cause of death.

Appointments can be booked via Dementia UK’s website: www.dementiauk.org