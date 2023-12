A Specsavers branch has been collecting items for a foodbank.

The Grantham branch of Specsavers donated over 140 items to Grantham Foodbank on Thursday (December 21).

Karla Brame, who works at Grantham Specsavers, said: “For the last six weeks for every feedback we have received the directors have donated one item of food to the foodbank.

Staff at the Grantham Specsavers branch with the items donated to Grantham Foodbank.

“We are very happy to have donated 140 items.”