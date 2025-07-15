Plans have been put forward to reduce the speed limit on a Lincolnshire road from 50mph to 40mph.

Councillors at Lincolnshire County Council discussed the potential speed reduction on the A153 in West Willoughby, near Ancaster, during a planning and regulation meeting yesterday (July 14).

The A153 at West Willoughby, near Ancaster. Photo: Google

Councillors were told the proposed reduction in speed was in response to a high number of accidents taking place on the road.

Programme lead for minor works and traffic at the county council, Jeanne Gibson, said: “We look at accident rates and road safety. When we get a rate above 35 then we can set the limit and that was the case here.”

Coun Gary Taylor (Conservative) said the speed reduction was in response to 'anti-social driving'.

Martin Hill. Photo: LDRS

He added: “As we are all aware, sometimes anti-social driving is a problem. We do need to work with our partners and the police to monitor driver behaviour.”

Coun Marianne Overton said she thinks there’s been a change in driving habits.

The Lincolnshire Independents Group leader, who also sits on North Kesteven District Council, said: “I think there’s been a change over the years. This is because we’ve got people driving from long distances.

“These people don’t want to be slowed down. I think we need to think carefully about how we drive to ensure it doesn’t cause any risks.”

But Coun Martin Hill (Con) said he was skeptical about whether drivers would actually keep to the new speed limit.

He said: “My concern is that this happens a lot and the problem is that some people are starting to ignore them. I’m concerned that the more speed reductions we put in, the more motorists won’t follow them.”

Councillors voted for the speed limit to be put forward to the executive councillor for highways and transport.