A speeding train lurched sideways as it entered Grantham and caused minor injuries to passengers, a preliminary report has found.

Rail investigators are to release a new “safety digest” to share urgent learning after the train entered Grantham South Junction at more than double the permitted speed on September 26.

The Rail Accident Investigation Branch reported that the 7.08am Middlesborough to London Kings Cross LNER service approached diverging points with a strict 25mph limit but travelled through them at 56mph.

A train entered a a junction at double speed according to an initial report from investigators. Photo: Stock

Signals showed the correct route, but the excess speed caused the train to lurch sideways.

Passengers later told LNER through social media that they suffered minor injuries.

Investigators reviewed a similar overspeeding event at the same location, along with two previous incidents at Spital Junction, Peterborough in April 2022 and May 2023, which still hold open safety recommendations.

Because these earlier findings remain unresolved, the RAIB said it would publish a digest in the coming weeks to outline safety learning and prevent repeat incidents.

The document will appear on the RAIB website once complete.

An LNER spokesperson said: "The safety of our customers and colleagues is our top priority.

“We have supported RAIB in their preliminary examination and will review any recommendations made in their Safety Digest, alongside continuing to work with partners in the industry."