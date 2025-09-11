More than £2.5 million will be spent on projects at council houses in South Kesteven over the next three years - with some of the work aimed at removing a potentially harmful gas from homes.

At a cabinet meeting on Wednesday, September 9, councillors backed proposals to award contracts to Foster Property Maintenance Limited, of Wisbech, and Lukeman Electrical Services Limited, of King's Lynn.

South Kesteven District Council. Photo LDRS

The two contractors will carry out reactive repairs to council's homes over the next three years, at a cost of about £2.2 million.

As well as this, members also approved a £500,000 contract for The Radon Consultants Ltd to carry out works to remove radon gas in council housing across the district.

If inhaled, radon can cause lung damage.

Coun Virginia Moran (Independent) added: “This contract will address the risk that radon poses to the council’s housing stock.”

The district council said the separate maintenance contracts would reduce the time that tenants had to wait for repairs to be carried out.

The council currently owns approximately 6,000 homes across the district and said the new contractors will also help to address tenants' complaints.

Coun Moran, the cabinet member for housing at the district council, said: “This contract will create additional capacity and support the council to timetable repairs for its homes.”

The councillor who represents Market Deeping and West Deeping, said the contractors had been approved based on the quality of service they would provide and value for money. She said the district authority is keen to use local suppliers in the future.

She said: “It has been an aspiration for some time to develop a framework which could be offered to local suppliers. We’ve got this work on and it’s on a first come first service basis.

“But we’re encouraging all new local contractors that, if at any point we need a new contract, that we will give preference to organisations which are local.”