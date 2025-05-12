Splash pool at Wyndham Park in Grantham reopens for summer 2025
Families will be able to enjoy another summer of fun as a park splash pool reopens.
South Kesteven District Council has announced that the much-loved Wyndham Park Splash Pool in Grantham is now open and operating for another summer, from 10am to 5pm, every day of the week.
The on-site cafe at the Green Flag Award winning park serves a wide range of drinks, hot food and ice cream.
2025 also marks 10 years since the splash pool first opened to the public following a renovation to the existing pool space.
The marine life inspired play area features ground sprays, a paddling pool section, and fun sea creature water features for safe and interactive play.
The splash park will remain open throughout the summer, until September.