Families will be able to enjoy another summer of fun as a park splash pool reopens.

South Kesteven District Council has announced that the much-loved Wyndham Park Splash Pool in Grantham is now open and operating for another summer, from 10am to 5pm, every day of the week.

The on-site cafe at the Green Flag Award winning park serves a wide range of drinks, hot food and ice cream.

The splash park at Wyndham Park in Grantham.

Wyndham Park

2025 also marks 10 years since the splash pool first opened to the public following a renovation to the existing pool space.

The marine life inspired play area features ground sprays, a paddling pool section, and fun sea creature water features for safe and interactive play.

The splash park will remain open throughout the summer, until September.