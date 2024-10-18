A haunted maze is returning to a farm.

Barkston Farm’s Twilight Maize Maze, near Grantham, opens today (Friday, October 18), as well as Sunday (October 20), October 25, 26 and 27.

Despite the weather’s best efforts to keep the fun at bay, explorers can visit the maze from dusk until dark to uncover clues and avoid spooks at each turn.

Steve Elnor, of Barkston Farm.

Farmer Steve Elnor said: “Sadly, the wet spring has meant we’ve had to delay the opening of the maize maze until it was tall enough but we’re now ready and as always, we’re putting on a great show for families who dare to be scared.”

This year’s maze has a new design based on the story of Mill Farm, which is mentioned in the Domesday Book.

It is also thought to date back to the Romans, with its proximity to Ermine Street and is also linked to the Vikings.

Visitors are invited to dress up to get in the Halloween spirit, but also bring their wellies!

This dog is in the Halloween spirit at Barkston Farm!

Steve added: “It’s designed to be fun for the family but we’ve added in a few new scary faces this year as well, so we ask all children to please look after their parents at all times.”

Mill Farm will also be selling pumpkins, which have already been picked.

Tickets for the maze cost £5 per person or £20 for a family of five. Under 3s and dogs get in for free.