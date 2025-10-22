Halloween trail and duck race return to Grantham’s Wyndham Park this month
Families are being invited to enjoy a day of spooky fun in a town park as Halloween events make their return.
Taking place at Wyndham Park on Sunday, October 26, the Bats & Cats Halloween Trail and Grantham RiverCare Duck Race promises magic, mystery and plenty of autumnal treats for children and families.
The Halloween trail invites visitors to follow Alwyn, a witch’s cat who has lost his shadow, as they hunt for clues hidden around the park and encounter a few curious creatures along the way.
Each £3.20 ticket includes a trail sheet and sweetie reward, with bookings available through the Guildhall Arts Centre website or box office.
Adding to the excitement, Grantham RiverCare will host its first-ever duck race, taking over from the Grantham Lions.
The charity hopes the new partnership will help raise funds for its environmental work along the River Witham.
Ian Simmons, co-lead of Grantham RiverCare, said: “With the other events in the park, there is a good draw for families so we hope to see lots of people there.
“Come along, buy a duck for £1 to support the work we do.”
Depending on river levels, the ducks may race from Belton Lane bridge through to Queen Elizabeth Park, with cash prizes of £50, £25, £15 and £5 for the winners.
Wyndham Park Café will also be offering freshly made Halloween-themed bakes and spooky treats for visitors to enjoy on the day.