Families are being invited to enjoy a day of spooky fun in a town park as Halloween events make their return.

Taking place at Wyndham Park on Sunday, October 26, the Bats & Cats Halloween Trail and Grantham RiverCare Duck Race promises magic, mystery and plenty of autumnal treats for children and families.

The Halloween trail invites visitors to follow Alwyn, a witch’s cat who has lost his shadow, as they hunt for clues hidden around the park and encounter a few curious creatures along the way.

Skylar Storey of Grantham enjoying last year’s Halloween festivities.

Each £3.20 ticket includes a trail sheet and sweetie reward, with bookings available through the Guildhall Arts Centre website or box office.

Adding to the excitement, Grantham RiverCare will host its first-ever duck race, taking over from the Grantham Lions.

The charity hopes the new partnership will help raise funds for its environmental work along the River Witham.

Alison Lewis and Aiden Drury at last year’s event in Wyndham Park.

Ian Simmons, co-lead of Grantham RiverCare, said: “With the other events in the park, there is a good draw for families so we hope to see lots of people there.

“Come along, buy a duck for £1 to support the work we do.”

Depending on river levels, the ducks may race from Belton Lane bridge through to Queen Elizabeth Park, with cash prizes of £50, £25, £15 and £5 for the winners.

Wyndham Park Café will also be offering freshly made Halloween-themed bakes and spooky treats for visitors to enjoy on the day.