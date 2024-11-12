A sports club has saved thousands on energy costs, as well as 16 tonnes of CO₂ per year, thanks to £46,000 solar panels.

Bingham Town Sports Club (BTSC) had the panels installed earlier this year with £23,000 of funds from the UK Shared Prosperity Fund (UKSPF), allocated by Rushcliffe Borough Council (RBC) which was matched equally by the sports club, for the purchase and installation of solar panels, a battery, and an inverter.

The panels have enabled the club to pass on lower costs to all the sports clubs that use the facilities and improve access to sports locally, as well as zero costs for appliances that run continuously, such as fridges.

RBC Cabinet Member Johnathan Wheeler with the Mayor of Bingham and members of Bingham Town Sports Club and Bingham Outlaws Football team.

Rushcliffe-based solar panel specialists Geo Green installed the panels and battery storage system alongside the club’s existing wind turbine, enabling them to produce and store more of their own clean, green energy.

One of the 67 teams that regularly use the facilities at the sports ground is Bingham Outlaws, an inclusive squad that caters to children, young people, and adults with physical, developmental, behavioural, emotional, social and sensory needs.

RBC’s Cabinet Portfolio Holder for Leisure & Wellbeing, ICT and Member Development Jonathan Wheeler said: “We’re really pleased to support BTSC with the installation of these vital solar panels which have already proven to save thousands in energy bills, enabling all the sports teams to train and compete at a much lower cost.

“It’s helped to make it more accessible to all players whether they’re playing cricket, football or any other sport!

“By using the solar panels, the club will save around the equivalent of 16 tonnes of CO2 per annum, helping to decrease their carbon footprint. It also aligns with the Council’s Carbon Clever priorities to become a carbon neutral Borough by 2030.”

Bingham Town Sports Club's solar panels.

Bingham Outlaws in training.

Mr Wheeler joined BTSC Club chairman Steve McRobie, BTSC Treasurer Pete Kennedy, and the Mayor of Bingham Gareth Williams, at the club where the Outlaws were training.

Steve McRobie said: “Over the past six months we’ve saved 13,700 units of electricity, with a percentage of that sold back to the grid. All of which has made a huge difference to our energy bills and over the summer period we were over 60% self-sufficient, which was brilliant.

“We’re pleased with the solar panels and importantly, by extending lower costs to the clubs who use the grounds, it’s helped to attract new members to take part in football and cricket.

“It’s benefited the whole community, thank you to RBC and also to Bingham Town Council for their continuing support.”

Mayor of Bingham Gareth Williams added: “We are delighted to see the cost and CO2 savings that will benefit this great community asset for years to come”.