A sports charity is holding an annual event for a second year.

Inspire+, based in Grantham, will be hosting its gala dinner at Harlaxton Manor in October.

The night will celebrate the success of Olympians and Paralympians from the area, with patron Professor Sir Jonathan Van-Tam hosting.

Guests at the gala dinner in 2023.

An Inspire+ spokesperson said: “This prestigious annual event aims to connect the charity with local businesses and individuals to expand the charity’s growth, celebrate success and provide networking opportunities whilst hearing from special guests and enjoying dinner in the beautiful setting of the manor.”

Names on the guest list include Freya Colbert, a former Kesteven and Grantham Girls’ pupil.

Freya competed at the 2024 Paris Olympics, placing fourth in the final of the women’s 400m individual medley.

She also won the gold medal at the 2024 World Championships in the 400m individual medley, as well as winning bronze at the Commonwealth Games.

Another former Grantham student Lewis Davey, who secured bronze in the 4x400m relay in Paris, will be attending.

Other sports people include paralympic high jumper Jonathan Broom Edwards and Craig Heap, a former Olympic gymnast.

Alongside appearances from special guests, visitors will also get an insight into what the charity does with the Royal Opera House. There will also be a charity auction.

Businesses and individuals who are interested in attending the event can email events@inspireplus.org.uk.