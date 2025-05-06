A chemotherapy unit will offer insight into cancer care and answer visitor questions at its first open morning.

Grantham and District Hospital’s Emerald Suite will open its doors to the public on Saturday (May 10), offering an insight into cancer care and chemotherapy treatment.

The open morning, taking place between 10am and midday, will allow visitors to tour the treatment unit and speak with staff from United Lincolnshire Hospitals NHS Trust.

The team will be available to explain the therapies on offer and answer questions from those affected by cancer, their families, and other interested visitors.

Deputy sister Katy Williams said the event is a chance for patients and their families to understand what to expect.

“We often hear from patients that they would like to be able to show their families where they receive cancer treatment,” she said.

“Any patients who are about to receive treatment at the suite are also welcome to come to see the unit and ask any questions so we can help put them at ease.”

Grantham’s event follows the success of similar days in Lincoln and reflects a wider push to make cancer care more accessible and understood by the public.

There is no need to book. Light refreshments and information displays will be available during the open morning.