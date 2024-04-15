More than £4,000 has been raised for local guide dogs by staff and customers of a shopping outlet.

Staff from Boundary Outlet, in Grantham, handed a cheque for £4,069.24 to Guide Dogs for the Blind recently.

Store manager Toby Niland praised the efforts of both staff and patrons, highlighting creative fundraising initiatives such as raffles, cake sales, and dress-up days.

Store manager Toby Niland presenting a cheque to Grantham’s Guide Dogs for the Blind.

“Our fantastic staff have come up with ingenious ways to raise money,” he said, noting one attempt in particular at a sponsored silence.

“Our wonderful customers have supported us too and raised the bulk of this amount. Their generosity is truly amazing during these difficult times.”

Amy Germany from Guide Dogs expressed immense gratitude, emphasising the substantial impact the donation will make to those living with sight loss in the UK.

“It will make a huge difference to so many lives and we really enjoyed visiting with our local team and their superb dogs. The customers enjoyed meeting them too,” she said.

“Guide Dogs relies on donations to continue its life-changing work, so every pound raised by Boundary Outlet will make such a difference to people in the UK living with sight loss.”