A much-loved support centre has marked its 50th anniversary with a celebration honouring the families, carers, and staff who helped shape it over the decades.

The Cree Centre, part of Grantham and District Mencap, opened in 1975 after a five-year community effort raised more than £50,000 to build a dedicated facility for people with learning disabilities.

The Duke of Devonshire officially opened the centre, which was named after Peter Cree, who chaired the fundraising committee in honour of his son, who was born with complex needs.

The Cree Centre marked 50 years of support for adults with disabilities. Photo: Trevor Costa – Grantham Camera Club

Staff, members, and supporters gathered on Friday, October 24, for a day of festivities that included a quiz, karaoke, and live music from the U3A band.

Guests also enjoyed a buffet prepared by centre cook Maria and a specially made anniversary cake.

Centre manager Emma Pickard said the milestone honoured not only the achievements of today but also the courage of those who challenged perceptions in the 1970s.

‘A triumph for Grantham’: community marks 50 years of the Cree Centre.

“The Cree Centre was built due to a vision of a group of Grantham parents who wanted more for their children than being hidden away in institutions,” said Emma.

“They wanted to defy the stigma attached to learning disabilities in the 70’s by believing that there has to be better options, a place to engage, find mutual support, a place in their local community.”

“We have celebrated not only 50 years of services within the Grantham community, but also those families who pushed through barriers and paved the way for many more individuals and families to have support and services that still stand the test of time to this day."

Founders’ vision lives on five decades after Duke opened the centre, Photo: Trevor Costa – Grantham Camera Club

Former staff, parents, and carers shared their memories during the event, while team leader Louise Haynes delivered a heartfelt speech reflecting on the centre’s journey.

The Cree Centre began by offering day services for pre-school children and over sixteens, initially run by volunteers and one paid leader.

Over time, additional funding from the county council allowed the centre to expand and employ more staff.

Did you know the Cree Centre was founded by parents defying stigma in the 1970s? Photo: Trevor Costa – Grantham Camera Club

In 1985, members moved into Fairview Farm on Gloucester Road as part of its first residential programme.

Today, the centre continues to provide a range of activities — from drama and baking to life skills sessions and community outings — aimed at enriching the lives of adults with learning and physical disabilities.

Peter Cree’s son, whose story inspired the founding of the centre, still attends the Cree Centre five decades later.

A Grantham centre marks 50 years of life-changing support and inclusion. Photo: Trevor Costa – Grantham Camera Club

Fifty years of care, courage, and community — a Grantham success story. Photo: Trevor Costa – Grantham Camera Club

The centre continues to empower adults with learning disabilities. Photo: Trevor Costa – Grantham Camera Club

The Cree Centre celebrates 50 years of supporting adults with disabilities. Photo: Trevor Costa – Grantham Camera Club

Half a century of smiles, songs, and stories at the Cree Centre anniversary. Photo: Trevor Costa – Grantham Camera Club

Photo: Trevor Costa – Grantham Camera Club

Photo: Trevor Costa – Grantham Camera Club

Photo: Trevor Costa – Grantham Camera Club

Photo: Trevor Costa – Grantham Camera Club

Photo: Trevor Costa – Grantham Camera Club

Photo: Trevor Costa – Grantham Camera Club

Photo: Trevor Costa – Grantham Camera Club

For more information about Grantham and District Mencap, visit www.granthammencap.co.uk