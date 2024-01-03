A company that runs nurseries in Lincolnshire has closed suddenly, leaving parents scrambling to find childcare places and staff without jobs.

Alpha Nurseries - which operates in Boston, Grantham and Kirton - told parents it has gone into liquidation.

ABC Day Nursery (Boston), Newton House Day Nursery (Grantham) and Middlecott House (Kirton) are three of 30 nursery and after-school care services run by the company across seven counties.

Middlecott House Day Nursery in Kirton. Photo: Google

“It is with great sadness that we are writing to inform you that the directors of Alpha Nurseries Ltd (and all subsidiary companies) have regretfully had to make the decision to cease trading with effect from today, December 29, 2023, due to its financial position” an email shown to LincsOnline by one parent read.

“As a consequence, all nursery facilities will close with effect from today and will not-re-open.

“This was an extremely difficult decision and was not taken lightly, however, there essentially was no ability for the business to continue to remain open.”

Newton House Day Nursery in Grantham. Photo: Google

It comes after some nurseries revealed concerns at the Government’s planned expansion of funded childcare places.

A social media post by ABC read: “What an emotional day. From the bottom of my heart it's been a pleasure seeing all your little ones grow and learn and I hope you continue your journey and be amazing as I know you can be.”

A statement made by Newton House added: “It is with great sadness that we write our final goodbye to our lovely children and their families.

“We have been informed today that we will no longer be re-opening for business.

ABC Day Nursery in Boston. Photo: Google

“Myself and the staff would like to thank all of our parents past and present for allowing us to watch your children grow and being part of their journey.”

Middlecott House also issued a farewell, writing: “Today has been a big day for us all but from myself and the girls at Middlecott I would like to say thank you.

“It has been a pleasure working alongside you all and watching all your children grow and flourish into the confident bubbly little characters they are today.”

Nearby nurseries and childcare operators have offered their condolences with some letting parents and staff know of potential vacancies.

“Feel so so sorry for all the parents who were supposed to go back to work and also the amazing staff too,” one parent wrote on social media while another added: ‘So sorry for all the lovely staff, wish you all the best.”

The owners of Alpha Nurseries – who also operated in Essex, Kent, Norfolk, Suffolk, Staffordshire and Yorkshire – have instructed Begbies Traynor to assist with placing the business into a creditors’ voluntary liquidation, the email added.

The three centres were all rated good at their most recent Ofsted inspections.