Convenience store staff are said to have been told they will have to reduce their hours or take redundancy as part of the brand’s reorganisation.

It’s understood that staff at the Spar store in Bridge End Road, Grantham, have been told they will have to reduce their hours from 37 hours to 24 hours a week or take redundancy.

One worker, who wished to remain anonymous, said they feel “let down”.

The Spar store in Bridge End Road, Grantham. Photo: Google Maps

They added: “I have been with them for many years and have always given 100%.

“I am totally gutted as I can’t afford to pay my bills on 24 hours a week and so I will have to get another full time job.

“There are not many full-time staff left. This also affects staff in Subway and the Food to Go Kitchen.”

Spar is an international chain, with more than 2,600 stores across the UK.

A Spar spokesperson said: “This year we are investing in transforming our retail customer experience and in technology to make operating our stores easier for colleagues.

“As with all businesses of our size, we are constantly reviewing our organisation design to ensure we improve productivity and efficiency.

“Any reviews or changes are always conducted with colleague engagement and consultation."

They did not directly answer the questions regarding the ultimatum facing workers over their hours.

