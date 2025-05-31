You might come for breakfast, but you might also leave with a fresh business idea, writes Michelle Wright of Grantham Business Club.

When you’ve been working hard all week, what’s better than starting Friday morning with a Watkins sausage or bacon roll (vegetarian options available!), learning something new and meeting new business connections who may even become friends?

Or simply catching up with people you haven’t seen for a while?

Bring your appetite for bacon, banter and business growth. Photo: Nicola Auckland Photography

If this sounds like an excellent way to end the working week, why not book onto the next Grantham Business Club meeting?

Yes, it’s an early start – doors open at 7am for a 7.30am start – but don’t let that put you off, because imagine how it will feel when you’ve already made a positive start to your day and it’s not even 9am. I’m going to wager you’ll feel pretty pleased with yourself!

Even if you think that month’s speaker isn’t for you, you’ll probably be surprised by what you learn.

From finance tips to friendships, there's plenty to gain before 9am. Photo: Nicola Auckland Photography

Grantham Business Club speakers are advised not to sell in their presentations but instead to offer a learning point – and I, amongst many others, have come away educated from every meeting I’ve attended.

Finance is a very important part of any business, so next month’s speaker, Lucy Painter from Funding Round, will be particularly valuable as she opens our eyes to a range of financial solutions for your business.

Grantham Business Club is something we can all be part of – it’s not exclusive, it’s inclusive. Everyone who either works for or owns a business in the area is welcome.

The club remains committed to its mission: Grow, Build and Champion – by welcoming more businesses every month, building the relationships in the room and championing our members.

And by the way, if you come along to the business club, you’re a member – no membership required!

As well as people from Grantham, we’ve welcomed guests from Lincoln, Stamford, Newark, Peterborough, Woodhall Spa, and even Coventry!

Everyone is greeted with a warm smile and guaranteed an introduction to someone over a hot (or cold) drink.

Each month, everyone has the opportunity to introduce themselves to the room and win a business book, sponsored by APT Legal.

Of course, if you’d rather opt out, that’s fine too.

The next meeting will be held at the Jubilee Life Centre in the centre of Grantham on Friday, June 20.

Doors open at 7am for a 7.30am start.

Tickets are available at www.granthambusinessclub.com.

Looking forward to seeing you!