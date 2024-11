A stately home will be closed tomorrow (Saturday, November 23) due to the weather.

Belton House, near Grantham, will be closed until 3pm due to high winds.

However, the Belton light trail is still going ahead in the evening.

Belton House. Photo: Belton House/National Trust

A weather warning has been issued for parts of Lincolnshire over the weekend, with wintry showers and ice expected.

Send us your news to news@lincsonline.co.uk.