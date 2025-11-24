Grantham hosts festive Steampunk Christmas Market
Victorian magic returned to town for a steampunk celebration at the weekend.
Grantham welcomed a burst of Victorian-inspired creativity on Saturday (November 22) as the Steampunk Christmas Market brought enthusiasts and visitors together despite rainy conditions.
The market, hosted in Grantham Market Place, ran from 8.30am to 3pm and offered a variety of themed stalls.
Attendees explored unique steampunk crafts and collectibles, while the Grantham Steampunk Society provided opportunities for festive photo shoots throughout the day.
At 10.45am, society members gathered at the Market Cross for a group photograph before promenading through the market, delighting visitors with intricate costumes and imaginative displays.
Sharon Dawn Walker, of the Grantham Steampunk Society, said: “The steampunk market was full of delights and a photo shoot took place in the George Centre.
“A bit of rain does not deter us … we just go with it lol.
“All in all a great day had by all.”
Organisers described the event as suitable for all ages, offering a chance to immerse in the creative, Victorian-inspired steampunk world.
More information about the society and future events is available on the Grantham Steampunk Society Facebook page.