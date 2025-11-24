Home   Grantham   News   Article

Grantham hosts festive Steampunk Christmas Market

By Daniel Jaines
Published: 11:28, 24 November 2025

Victorian magic returned to town for a steampunk celebration at the weekend.

Grantham welcomed a burst of Victorian-inspired creativity on Saturday (November 22) as the Steampunk Christmas Market brought enthusiasts and visitors together despite rainy conditions.

The market, hosted in Grantham Market Place, ran from 8.30am to 3pm and offered a variety of themed stalls.

Steampunk members group photograph in the George Centre, Grantham. Photo: David Dawson
Attendees explored unique steampunk crafts and collectibles, while the Grantham Steampunk Society provided opportunities for festive photo shoots throughout the day.

At 10.45am, society members gathered at the Market Cross for a group photograph before promenading through the market, delighting visitors with intricate costumes and imaginative displays.

Sharon Dawn Walker, of the Grantham Steampunk Society, said: “The steampunk market was full of delights and a photo shoot took place in the George Centre.

Steampunk participants making their way through the market. Photo: David Dawson
“A bit of rain does not deter us … we just go with it lol.

“All in all a great day had by all.”

Organisers described the event as suitable for all ages, offering a chance to immerse in the creative, Victorian-inspired steampunk world.

Members of the society exploring stalls and attractions. Photo: David Dawson
Steampunk members taking a leisurely walk through the market. Photo: David Dawson
Grantham Steampunk Society supporters Kevin and Kelly Nelson of The Wildcards Den. Photo: David Dawson
Costumed Steampunk participants walking through the market. Photo: David Dawson
Visitors enjoying the Steampunk Market promenade. Photo: David Dawson
Another group photo of Steampunk members in the George Centre, Grantham. Photo: David Dawson
Colin Williamson and Diane Khoury. Photo: David Dawson
Members of the Grantham Steampunk Society strolling through the market. Photo: David Dawson
Steampunk enthusiasts exploring the market. Photo: David Dawson
Gary and Julia Turner. Photo: David Dawson
Sarah Jane Charles of Grantham. Photo: David Dawson
Grantham Steampunk Society admin team, left to right: Gill Becken, David Walker, Sharon Walker. Photo: David Dawson
More information about the society and future events is available on the Grantham Steampunk Society Facebook page.

