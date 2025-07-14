Steampunk enthusiasts are preparing to descend on a village pub for a festival packed with eccentricity and entertainment.

Foxfest 2, hosted by the Grantham Steampunk Society, takes place at the Fox and Hounds pub, Old Somerby, on Sunday, July 20, from 11am to 4pm.

The public event includes games, a tombola, raffle, and live performances from acts including the Tea Shanty Band and Graham Isaac.

Left to right: Sharon Walker, David Walker Kevin Becken and Gill Beckon from the Grantham Steampunk Society at a previous event.

Visitors can expect imaginative costumes, themed entertainment and appearances from steampunk creations like Victoria and Gromit robots.

The poster for the Foxfest 2 event.

A bespoke market will feature handmade jewellery, clothing, haberdashery, and cakes, while food, a barbecue and drinks will be served by the pub throughout the day.