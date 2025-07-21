Steampunk fans transformed a village pub into a celebration of creativity and camaraderie at the weekend.

About 150 visitors descended on the Fox and Hounds in Old Somerby yesterday (Sunday, July 20) for the second Foxfest day of music, costumes and community.

Organised by the Grantham Steampunk Society, the event drew both steampunk enthusiasts and curious pubgoers, who mingled among Victorian-inspired outfits and enjoyed free entertainment.

Gill Becken, Kevin Becken, Helen Manchas, David Walker and Sharon Walker. Photo: Chris Lowndes

“It was absolutely fabulous,” said organiser Sharon Walker. “It broke all expectations. The weather was mixed, but the pub staff were brilliant and made sure everyone was comfortable.”

Performances from the Tea Shanty Band and Graham Isaac entertained the crowd, while stalls offered handmade goods and games.

Although there was no entry fee, a charity stall run by member Martin King-Howard raised funds for Helping Hands, a Grantham-based homelessness charity.

John Allington with steampunk robot Victoria Wood. Photo: Chris Lowndes

The group also raised small amounts to support its own social activities.

“There isn’t one steampunk outfit that’s the same,” added Sharon.

“They put them together with passion and flair.”

Toni Osborn, Dred Nought, Fred Bear and Brenda Crouch. Photo: Chris Lowndes

Claire and Phil Evans. Photo: Chris Lowndes

Performer Graham Isaac. Photo: Chris Lowndes

Martin Matthews with his companion, Crow. Photo: Chris Lowndes

Keith Harris and Ian Palmer. Photo: Chris Lowndes

Rosie, aged 10, with Barry Slipper. Photo: Chris Lowndes

The event follows months of outreach by the group, which holds meetings at the pub on the second Wednesday of every month and is keen to welcome newcomers.

Sharon praised fellow organisers Kevin Becken, Gill Becken, David Walker and Ellen Amos for helping the event succeed.

Following the success of Foxfest 2, plans are already under way for the society’s next Christmas gathering on November 22.