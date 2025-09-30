A Grade I listed estate, usually closed to the public, is offering a rare opportunity to explore its grand interior and ornate grounds.

Harlaxton Manor, near Grantham, will welcome visitors this weekend for a 1940s-themed Open House and Gardens celebration.

The event, running on Saturday, October 4, and Sunday, October 5, will transport guests back to the Second World War era with live music, historical re-enactments, period-themed traders and classic dance performances.

Harlaxton Manor will welcome guests this weekend for a spectacular 1940s celebration. Image: Supplied

Vintage jeeps and other vehicles from the era will add to the immersive experience.

Dr Holly Carter, Dean of Harlaxton College, said: “We have long felt that Harlaxton Manor is one of the best-kept secrets in Lincolnshire and beyond, so it gives me great pride to announce our 1940s Open House.

“We’re inviting the public to join us in recognising and celebrating our rich and storied heritage, and acknowledging the role this beautiful Manor played during the Second World War.”

Visitors can enjoy live music, dance, historical re-enactments and period traders. Image: Supplied

Harlaxton Manor played a significant role during the conflict, serving as the officers’ mess for RAF Harlaxton and later housing a company from the 1st Airborne Division.

The two-day event will commemorate this chapter of the manor’s history, featuring performances by Jeep Johnson, Miss Lily Lovejoy and Miss Sarah Jane, alongside traders such as Sweet Memories Flying Ducks Designs, Dolly Blue Vintage, and Lady Peacock Vintage.

Visitors can explore the manor’s Elizabethan, Jacobean and Baroque architecture while enjoying complimentary on-site parking.

Experience live 1940s music, dance and historical re-enactments this weekend. Image: Supplied

Tickets are £15 for adults, £13 for concessions, £8.50 for children, and £40 for a family of up to two adults and three children.

Under 2s are admitted free, and only support or guide dogs are allowed.

For more information or to book tickets, visit https://tickets.harlaxton.co.uk/ or call 01476 403000.

The Grade I listed Manor opens its doors for a rare public visit. Image: Supplied

Advance booking is recommended, with a limited number of walk-in tickets available.