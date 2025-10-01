A spectacle of big hair, bold makeup, shoulder pads and sensational performances that capture the spirit of the 1980s is coming to a town theatre.

Grantham Guildhall will host Made In The 80s 2025 on Friday, October 3, offering a vibrant celebration of the decade’s most iconic pop hits.

The six-piece live tribute band promises a high-energy show featuring unforgettable songs from Madonna, Cher, Tina Turner, The Pointer Sisters, Depeche Mode, The Eurythmics, and more.

The show, described as ‘A Blitz of Glitz’, invites attendees to sing, dance and immerse themselves in a nostalgic night of pure pop energy.

Organisers encourage everyone to arrive ready to embrace the decade’s glamour and to relive the era when pop music ruled the charts.

Tickets are £18 for standard admission, with the performance starting at 7.45pm.