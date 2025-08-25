Visitors are invited to step back in time and enjoy a 1940s themed afternoon tea in a historic setting.

On Sunday, August 31, Belvoir Castle will be hosting a 1940s Afternoon Tea Festival, featuring vintage clothing, live swing music, dancing, and lots of cake and sandwiches.

The festival follows National Afternoon Tea Week, which runs from August 12 and 18, where people up and down the country will be sitting down together to enjoy the quintessentially British meal with friends and family.

Performer Johnny Victory will be at the 1940s Afternoon Tea Festival at Belvoir Castle. Photo provided: Belvoir Castle.

Visitors to Belvoir Castle will be encouraged to wear 1940s attire — though period dress is optional — and indulge in the nostalgic experience.

Eleanor Melville, marketing manager at Belvoir Castle, said: “We are so excited for everyone to get on their vintage outfits and join us at our 1940s Afternoon Tea Festival.

“There will be plenty to do for all the family, whether you want to enjoy one of our afternoon tea picnic boxes in the sunshine or try your hand at swing dancing.

“With our talented performers joining us all day, there will be a lovely atmosphere, and it will feel like a quintessentially British day out.”

1940s Afternoon Tea Festival at Belvoir Castle. Photo provided: Belvoir Castle.

Leading the entertainment is renowned 1940s singer Johnny Victory, and the Blue Bird Belles.

DJ Dr Swing, a passionate curator of 1930s to 50s classics, will be spinning vintage records and offering beginner-friendly Lindy Hop dance sessions throughout the day.

“The 1940s Afternoon Tea Festival is just one of the many events taking place at Belvoir Castle this summer,” Eleanor added.

“From concerts in the castle grounds to tours through the historic vineyards, there’s no shortage of options for everyone’s interests.

“With stunning views, hands-on experiences, and plenty of space to explore, Belvoir Castle is the perfect destination for a memorable family day out.”

1940s Afternoon Tea Festival at Belvoir Castle. Photo provided: Belvoir Castle.

The festival will be opens in the Castle Gardens from 9.30am until 5pm.

To find out more or book online, visit: www.belvoircastle.com/event/

Tickets cost £10 for adults, £8 for concessions, and £6 for children, while Friends of Belvoir have access to the day’s festivities as part of their membership.