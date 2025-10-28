A gripping Victorian mystery is set to unfold on a town stage as Rumpus Theatre Company presents The Ripper Files.

The drama at Grantham’s Guildhall Theatre follows Detective Inspector Charles William Lestrange, newly transferred to London’s H Division during the infamous “Autumn of Terror”.

With the help of his former colleague Samuel Edwards and music hall star Elsie Fordham, Lestrange delves back into the chilling events that shook Whitechapel.

Dare to uncover the secrets behind The Ripper Files this November?

Audiences can expect suspense, dark humour and a few frights, as the story reopens the case that has fascinated generations since the 1880s.

Performances take place on Saturday, November 1, at 7.30pm. Tickets cost £16, or £15 for concessions.

The Guildhall advises that the show is suitable for audiences aged 12 and over.