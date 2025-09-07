A new service will support mental health patients leaving hospital.

Lincolnshire Partnership NHS Foundation Trust is launching a countywide pilot at Grantham’s Ashley House with social enterprise Turning Point.

Expected to launch in autumn 2025, the service will support adults from local wards and those returning from hospital care elsewhere.

Ashley House mental health rehabilitation unit, Beacon Lane, Grantham Photo: Google

The service will accommodate 15 guests for up to eight weeks, providing non-clinical support such as help with accommodation, benefits and daily life skills.

Staff will help guests connect with local groups while the Trust’s community mental health teams continue clinical support.

The step-down unit aims to free up hospital beds for people in acute need while giving patients a structured environment to regain confidence and independence.

Paul, a former guest at Beacon Lodge, a similar service in Nottinghamshire, said: “Within minutes of entering Beacon Lodge, you know you are in a good place.

“I know they improve the lives of hundreds of people each year who enter Beacon Lodge in a bad state of mental health and leave in a far better state of mind, with stronger life skills to help cope with their own health issues.”

Nick Harwood, director of operations for adult community services at Lincolnshire Partnership NHS Foundation Trust, added: “This new model of care isn’t new funding; it just allows us to repurpose spend currently used to care for people out of area in a more innovative and effective way, keeping people as close to home as possible in a more suitable environment for their needs.”

Clare Taylor, chief operating officer at Turning Point, said: “By drawing on over 60 years of experience providing integrated mental health services, Turning Point will create a recovery-focussed and outcome-oriented environment that provides bespoke, impactful support to its guests and wider health and social care system benefits.”

Information engagement sessions will take place virtually on Friday, October 3, and in person at Ashley House on Thursday, October 9.

More details are available at www.lpft.nhs.uk/Ashley-House or via lpft.involvement@nhs.net