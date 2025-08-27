A Grantham man is to run a half marathon in aid of a mental health charity, in memory of his stepdaughter.

Jack Swift will take on the Great North Run for CALM — Campaign Against Living Miserably — on September 7, running 13.1miles from the heart of Newcastle upon Tyne to South Shields.

He is taking on the challenge in memory of he and his wife Jenni Swift’s daughter Evelyn Gibson, who died in 2022, aged 15, following a difficult battle with mental health issues.

Jack Swift and Evelyn Gibson. Photo: Supplied

Jack said: “I’ve done quite a few events — runs and stuff. I find it quite good to go out running for my mental health.

“I’ve done a couple of half marathons before so I know what I’m in for.”

It is not the first time the family have supported CALM, as last year took part in the charity’s Missed Birthday campaign, which aimed to tackle the national youth suicide crisis and saw the family create a video of Evelyn’s life leading up to her 16th birthday, which she never got to celebrate.

Jack Swift is set to take on the Great North Run for CALM. Photo: Supplied

“We really like CALM as a charity,” Jack added.

“When we worked with them last autumn they were great. There was no pressure put on us for anything. They practice what they preach.

“We think they do really vital work trying to help young people and anybody who is struggling with their mental health.

“It’s something as a family we won’t ever stop advocating for and helping.”

Jack Swift and Evelyn Gibson. Photo: Supplied

You can support Jack through his JustGiving page: https://www.justgiving.com/page/jack-runs-for-evelyn.

As well as running for CALM, Jack is also set to be one of the baton bearers of the Baton of Hope, an optimism-fuelled suicide prevention campaign.

He will carry the symbolic baton for part of the Derbyshire leg of its 2025 tour, on September 13.