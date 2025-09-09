Home   Grantham   News   Article

Subscribe Now

Lincolnshire Police drone helps recover stolen plant equipment near Cambridgeshire

By Daniel Jaines
-
daniel.jaines@iliffepublishing.co.uk
Published: 10:54, 09 September 2025

A Lincolnshire Police drone has helped locate stolen plant equipment and return it safely to its owner.

Officers confirmed the machinery, believed to have been stolen from Market Deeping on Sunday, September 7, was found near Cambridgeshire by Grantham Police’s drone and the Lincolnshire Police Rural Crime Action Team.

During the recovery, they also retrieved a trailer reported stolen from Peterborough. Both items have since been returned.

Stolen machinery from Market Deeping found with help of drone team. Image: Lincolnshire Police
Stolen machinery from Market Deeping found with help of drone team. Image: Lincolnshire Police

No arrests have been made, but inquiries continue.

Lincolnshire Police shared drone footage of the recovery, describing it as one of “numerous results from recent days” alongside the rural crime team.

Crime Deepings Grantham Human Interest Police Appeals Spalding Daniel Jaines
This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE