Lincolnshire Police drone helps recover stolen plant equipment near Cambridgeshire
A Lincolnshire Police drone has helped locate stolen plant equipment and return it safely to its owner.
Officers confirmed the machinery, believed to have been stolen from Market Deeping on Sunday, September 7, was found near Cambridgeshire by Grantham Police’s drone and the Lincolnshire Police Rural Crime Action Team.
During the recovery, they also retrieved a trailer reported stolen from Peterborough. Both items have since been returned.
No arrests have been made, but inquiries continue.
Lincolnshire Police shared drone footage of the recovery, describing it as one of “numerous results from recent days” alongside the rural crime team.