A Lincolnshire Police drone has helped locate stolen plant equipment and return it safely to its owner.

Officers confirmed the machinery, believed to have been stolen from Market Deeping on Sunday, September 7, was found near Cambridgeshire by Grantham Police’s drone and the Lincolnshire Police Rural Crime Action Team.

During the recovery, they also retrieved a trailer reported stolen from Peterborough. Both items have since been returned.

Stolen machinery from Market Deeping found with help of drone team. Image: Lincolnshire Police

No arrests have been made, but inquiries continue.

A great result today with our @GranthamPolice #drone working alongside our @LincsRuralCrime team. Locating stolen plant equipment, securing it and returning it to its owner. One of numerous results from recent days. @LincsPolice #teamwork. Inc 115_08/09/25 pic.twitter.com/2D46mrL6Dg — Lincolnshire Police Drones (@LincsCOPter) September 8, 2025

Lincolnshire Police shared drone footage of the recovery, describing it as one of “numerous results from recent days” alongside the rural crime team.