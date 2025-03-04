A stolen vehicle was found stripped and abandoned in a field.

A Ford Ranger was stolen from Highway Resource Solutions in Orston Lane, Bottesford on Friday (February 28) evening.

The vehicle was then found stripped and abandoned the next day (Saturday, March 1) in a field in Longhedge Lane, Bottesford.

Wendy Gray, of Highway Resource Solutions, said she was “dumbfounded” when the vehicle was discovered.

She added: “It was well and truly stripped.

“We are a vehicle down now but it won’t affect business. We did have four vehicles at one point, then this went down to two, but we now only have one.”

Leicestershire Police continues its investigation into the stolen vehicle and enquiries are being carried out.