A supermarket worker is celebrating working there for 20 years.

Simon Cook, store manager at Aldi in Grantham, has marked his 20-year milestone after starting at the store in 2004.

Initially joining as an assistant store manager, he was promoted to store manager in Newark, before moving onto Bingham and then back to Grantham.

Simon Cook (left) is celebrating 20 years of working at Aldi in Grantham.

“The best thing about working at Aldi has to be the people you work with,” said Simon.

He added: “I have made lifelong friends, including both customers and colleagues alike, and I’m looking forward to many more years working with the team in Grantham.”

Over his years with the supermarket, Simon has helped to raise money for Aldi’s chosen charity the Teenage Cancer Trust after taking part in the Great North Run.

Mary Dunn, regional manager director for Aldi UK, said: “With around 45,000 colleagues in the UK, it’s fair to say that people are our biggest and most brilliant asset at Aldi.

“Simon is no exception, and his commitment to Aldi’s values is testament to why we are loved by so many.

“We look forward to celebrating even more of his achievements in the coming years.”