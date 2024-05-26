A friend of mine who works in Westminster once said to me that politics gives you thicker skin and thinner hair, writes Graham Jeal, leader of the opposition at South Kesteven District Council.

There has certainly been a lot of people pulling their hair out over the last few weeks in South Kesteven.

The enthusiasm that greeted the northern lights which appeared last week was matched with the long awaited appearance of the South Kesteven District Council Economic Development Strategy. We have been waiting for this document for over 2 years and unlike the northern lights - it was a little disappointing when it appeared.

Coun Graham Jeal

The pace of economic change is ever quickening, and our District, blessed with prime access to London via road and rail; situated between Cambridge, Nottingham, and Lincoln, should be poised to reap the rewards. The background information shows that measures on quality of life in our area are excellent.

So, did this strategy embrace the future with gusto? Did it inspire our youth to forge the creative industries of tomorrow or challenge our entrepreneurs to cultivate new enterprises?

Alas, no. I thumbed through the foreword, which seemed more focussed on 'sustainability' than 'growth', whilst highlighting gender inequality and closed-loop recycling. This bold vision of the future amounted to little more than a dreary promise of a 'liveable' district.

Attendance at the session where councillors dreamed up this 'liveable' future was, to be fair, poor. Perhaps too many were out actually growing the economy rather than just talking about it.

There is a sharp reminder of how the actions of the Rainbow Alliance of Labour, Greens and Independents can sometimes be unfamiliar with developing the local economy. Last week South Kesteven leadership pushed ahead with the renovation of the Grantham Marketplace. This project has little public support and there has been even less engagement with the businesses in the Market Place about closing the area for 22 weeks over the summer. Talk about economic disruption.

The SK Economic Development Strategy commits to 'listen better', yet the council leadership ignored Lincolnshire County Council’s sage advice to proceed with caution on the Marketplace building work. The Rainbow Alliance, it seems, didn’t quite grasp the importance of “engaging with... business”, despite their report’s recommendations.

Writing this Economic Development Strategy is the easy part – even if I would have preferred a little more ambition for our area. Will the Rainbow Alliance to actually follow through on these recommendations? That may lead to hair loss. Is that good news or bad news for the barber shops in our area?

This document is now out to consultation – www.tinyurl.com/SKDC2024