A town facility will echo with music and live performances this Saturday as the first Busking in the Park festival gets underway.

The free event in Grantham’s Wyndham Park runs from 11am to 4pm and will see musicians, singers, a saxophonist, a choir and even a martial arts group perform at locations throughout the park.

South Kesteven District Council created the festival in response to public calls for more cultural activities in parks, following feedback from its annual survey.

Wyndham Park, Grantham. Photo: Daniel Jaines

Coun Paul Stokes (Ind), the council’s deputy leader and cabinet member for culture and leisure, said: “We’re very much looking forward to this event, which we hope will grow to become a regular part of the town’s cultural calendar.

“It’s all about live music and entertainment that’s come from the community in a street entertainer style.”

South Kesteven has been calling for local acts to join up for the day in recent months, including calls for entertainers such as puppeteers, jugglers and living statues,

Visitors are encouraged to bring a picnic and enjoy the park’s features, including a splash pool, tennis courts, orchard space and café.

The event is free, and although on-site parking is limited, organisers note that Wyndham Park is only a short walk from Grantham town centre.