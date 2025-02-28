A road is set to be closed longer than expected following a burst water pipe.

A mains water pipe burst in Ermine Street, Ancaster on Monday (February 24), resulting in the closure of the road.

Anglian Water has said the “reinstatement of the road is going to take a little longer than expected” but it is “scheduled to be finished by the middle of next week”.

The pipe has burst in Ermine Street, Ancaster. Photo: Anglian Water

Have you been affected by the road closure? Let us know in the comments below.