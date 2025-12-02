Workers at a major Lincolnshire frozen food facility have begun a two-week strike over pay disputes, raising concerns about Christmas turkey supplies.

Members of the GMB Union walked out at Magnavale Easton, near Grantham, yesterday (Monday, December 1), with industrial action set to continue until Sunday, December 14.

The Easton site, one of the UK’s largest frozen turkey storage facilities, employs nearly 100 staff and handles products for brands including Bernard Matthews and 2 Sister Food Group.

Workers at the Easton plant have walked out over a pay dispute. Photo: Supplied

GMB organiser Andy Groves said: “These workers aren’t asking for the world, just a pay packet that covers the bills this Christmas.

“Instead, they’ve been offered a less-than-plump 0%; a total insult to hard working members of staff.”

He added that the site plays a key role in providing festive turkeys across the Midlands, urging company management to return to negotiations.

The strike involves 35 staff at one of the UK’s largest turkey storage sites. Photo: Supplied

The strike raised concern over the availability of frozen turkeys during the run-up to Christmas, due to the tensions between staff pay expectations and company policies.

However, Magnavale, which employs more than 500 people across its four sites, said the strike affects only 35 staff at Easton and that all operations would continue as usual.

A company spokesperson said the dispute relates to 2024 pay, despite increases awarded in 2025, and described the industrial action as “limited” with no risk to ongoing business.

Magnavale says operations continue despite industrial action. Photo: Supplied

“While Magnavale is disappointed that the GMB Union chose to take this action at the Easton site, there is no risk to any ongoing operations, and all business operations will continue as usual with no interruption,” they said.

The Easton facility, opened in March 2025, is a fully automated cold store with 101,000 pallet capacity, forming part of Magnavale’s network of temperature-controlled storage facilities.

The massive site is visible from a number of surrounding villages and the A1.