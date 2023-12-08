A yellow weather warning is in place for tomorrow (Saturday, December 8) for strong winds that could lead to transport disruption.

A Met Office yellow warning shows that it is set to affect the whole of the Midlands, North and South West part of the country.

It is expected to cause some delays to road, rail, air and ferry transport.

Met Office weather warning

Some bus and train services may be affected, causing journey to take longer.

Some short term loss of power and other services is possible and some coastal routes, sea fronts and coastal communities will be affected by spray and large waves

Delays for high-sided vehicles on exposed routes and bridges are likely to take place.

The warning will be in place until 11.45pm tomorrow.