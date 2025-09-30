A film and TV student from Grantham is among the first 50 students to receive a new grant designed to make higher-level technical education more accessible.

The £500,000 Quickline Communications bursary, part of the Lincolnshire Institute of Technology (LIoT), awards grants of up to £1,000 to students from underrepresented groups, including mature learners, parents, low-income students, those with disabilities, and care-experienced individuals.

Catherine (Cam) Reeves, who is studying film and television at Grantham College, explained how the bursary has supported her journey.

Mick Lochran from the Lincolnshire Institute of Technology and Julian Chalk from Quickline Communications. Photo: Supplied

“I was born in the UK and my education began here, but my family moved to South Africa before I could complete it,” she said.

Catherine said she had wanted to return to the UK to obtain a degree, but having not lived in the country for three years, she could not access the student loan system; the Quickline Communications bursary had been a life saver, allowing her to continue her studies and live away from home.

“With the support from the bursary, I am confident that I will be able to complete my level 4 in Film and TV.”

Funds can cover essentials including laptops, headphones, chairs, cameras, travel, and course fees.

Julian Chalk, head of engagement and enablement at Quickline Communications, said the bursary reflects the company’s commitment to inclusivity.

“It’s great to hear that the bursary has already benefited 50 students who are studying technical subjects across Lincolnshire,” he added.

He said Quickline Communications prioritised accessibility and inclusivity, connecting rural communities that had been left behind by other providers.

He added that the company was working to ensure everyone had access to both broadband and the education needed to thrive in STEM careers.

LIoT, founded five years ago, works with nine education partners—including Grantham College, Boston College, and Lincoln College—and three core employers: Bakkavor, United Lincolnshire Hospitals NHS Trust, and Quickline Communications.

The institute is part of a national network of 21 Institutes of Technology, backed by £290 million of government investment to develop technical skills and fill local talent gaps.

Mick Lochran, director of LIoT, welcomed the bursary as a way to remove barriers to education. He said it was fantastic that the partnership was already making a difference to students.

He added that everyone has the right to education, and the bursary helps remove barriers faced by underrepresented groups when enrolling, attending, and achieving higher-level technical qualifications.