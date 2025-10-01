Two students have been recognised for completing a renowned leadership programme designed to develop future leaders.

The Rotary Youth Leadership Award (RYLA), run by Rotary clubs worldwide, gives selected young people aged 18 to 27 the chance to take part in an intensive week-long residential course at the Grafham Water Residential Leadership Centre.

The East Midlands district offers 40 places each year with physical, mental and practical learning experiences.

From left: John Thurston, president; Mos Kalbassi, president-elect; Glenys Robertson, area district governor; and Rosie Johnson. Photo: Supplied

This year, Grantham students Kaelin Smith and Rosie Johnson shone during the programme.

Rosie, 18, who achieved top exam grades and is heading to university, described her experience at Monday’s Rotary Club meeting.

She described the course as “intensive yet enjoyable”, praising activities including sailing, canoeing, raft-building and business simulations.

The programme concluded with a formal dinner where groups presented their projects, challenging those with little public speaking experience.

Rosie said the award taught her how to stand out among peers and gave her the confidence to perform at her best—a sentiment echoed by organisers, who described both awardees as “exceptional individuals”.

Kaelin, unable to attend due to university commitments, submitted a PowerPoint presentation.

Roger Graves, from Grantham Rotary, said: “RYLA clearly put the polish on two incredible youngsters that we were lucky to select.

“They have been designated the latest Friends of Rotary and would be welcomed to join the organisation any time in the future.”

Grantham Rotary supports the programme using funds raised through initiatives such as the Rotary Swimarathon and will begin selecting candidates for 2026 in January.