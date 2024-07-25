Ready for a dramatic journey through 19th-Century France?

Next Stage Productions Grantham will present the School Edition of the acclaimed musical Les Misérables at the Guildhall Theatre tomorrow and Saturday (July 26-27).

This performance promises to offer an engaging showcase of young talent from the Grantham community.

Next Stage Productions to perform iconic musical at Guildhall Theatre.

Set against the tumultuous backdrop of 19th-Century France, Les Misérables explores themes of love, redemption, and societal struggle through its compelling narrative.

The story follows Jean Valjean, who, after being released from unjust imprisonment, faces relentless pursuit by Inspector Javert.

The production will feature powerful songs such as “I Dreamed a Dream” and “Bring Him Home,” bringing Victor Hugo’s epic novel vibrantly to the stage.

This school edition of the musical, specially adapted for younger performers, continues the tradition of Les Misérables’ global success.

The Grantham performance will see local students take on this monumental task, promising an emotional and memorable experience for all.

The Guildhall Theatre will host the shows with performances scheduled for 2pm and 7:30pm on both days.

For more information visit the Guildhall’s website.

Tickets are priced at £18.50, with concessions available.